'Surreal' - Ngāpuhi paralympian finalist for prestigious world sports award

The Laureus World Sports Awards will be held later today, and Aotearoa has some great representation in the form of Ngāpuhi paralympian Cameron Leslie.

The Whangārei-born athlete is one of six finalists for the Laureus world sportsperson of the year with a disability.

It’s the world’s most prestigious sports recognition event, with incredible sporting talent being recognised such as football stars Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, and multi-time NBA champions the Golden State Warriors to name a few.

Leslie is New Zealand Paralympian #164, competing in wheelchair rugby playing for the Wheel Blacks and para-swimming. He has won many gold medals and smashed records, including gold in Rio 2016, London 2012 and Beijing 2008.

Thanks for the support

With the awards in Paris, Leslie says the unexpected nomination was a “surreal” feeling when he first heard the news.

“I feel humbled and proud to be nominated for such a prestigious award. I know that I wouldn't be where I am today without the support and encouragement of my teammates, coaches, and family. I also think back to the generous support of the public and the sporting communities that have encouraged me throughout my career.

“I am very proud as a paralympian to be at these awards. I hope that it inspires any young disabled person who wants to get involved in sport that they can, and that there is a pathway and opportunities."

The awards culminate in just mere hours from Paris on May 8 [morning of May 9 NZ time].