Suspected stabbing being investigated at Wellington college

Tawa College in Wellington was sent into an hour-long lockdown today after a suspected stabbing of a year 11 student.

The New Zealand Herald reports that the student was stabbed with a pair of scissors. The student had been taken to hospital with police investigating the situation, which happened after 2pm.

One student, who does not want to be named, that spoke to the NZ Herald says that students were told to go into class, get on the ground, turn the lights off, and shut the curtains.

An alert was sent to students' parents before 2:30 pm, stating that the school went into lockdown and were asked not to contact the school. The school sent another alert at 3:45 pm confirming the school moved out of lockdown.

The suspected stabbing is believed to be connected to a local gang, NZME understands.

A Wellington Hospital spokesman said the injured person was being assessed in the hospital's emergency department.