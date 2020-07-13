Swarbrick says cannabis law will benefit Māori

Green Party spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick says the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill will benefit Māori.

The Bill will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year's general election.

The Bill sets out the regulation regime that would legalise the production, possession and uses of cannabis in New Zealand for those aged 20 years and older.

Swarbrick says there are two separate public debates: the harm of the substance and the response to the substance that looks to either increase or decrease the harm.

She blames the existing prohibition for Māori ending up in the criminal justice system.

