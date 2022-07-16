Sweet short film shows life from a different perspective

A morning with Aroha is a sweet but poignant short film, directed by Nicholas Riini, and starring 12-year-old Te Iti Pounamu Peyroux (Tūhoe) who has Down's Syndrome.

The film will screen this month at the Whānau Marama New Zealand international film festival and is a finalist in the Ngā Whanaunga section of the best Māori and Pasifika shorts of the year.

Its star, Te Iti Pounamu Peyroux, and her mother, Karnnie Peyroux, shared their experience with teaomāori.news.

Peyroux said it was "choice" to see her daughter on the big screen and see her excel.

'Her complete self'

Te iti Pounamu got the role after one of the producers saw her playing in front of some duck decoys and approached Peyroux to ask if she would like her daughter to star in a short film.

“Not long after we were ready to film the short film.”

Peyroux said Te Iti Pounamu hadn't changed after becoming an actress and while on screen she was her complete self. Most of what she was performing on screen was what she normally did during the day.

“She likes to perform and express all her feelings.”

'Big step moving forward'

Peyroux said that it only took a few days for her to do all of her scenes. Both parents worked with her to guide her and get her through the shoot.

“Most of the scenes are what she does most of the time. I think the producer just went with it.”

Peyroux that it was important that films like this were made. “We all know that there aren’t many movies out there with children with Down's Syndrome; I’m very proud of her, she accomplished a very big goal and the whanau is very proud as well.”

“It was a very emotional time for the whanau to actually watch it cause this film has quite a lot of meaning to our whole community. Seeing her do this is a big step moving forward for her future”.