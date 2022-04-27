Sydney Māori Choir's waiata goes viral

Video: Facebook / Sydney Trains.



A video of the Sydney Māori Choir has gone viral, with the group singing a heavenly song in a Sydney train station in Martin Place.

The group was on the way to an Anzac morning parade when the staff of Sydney Trains captured the impromptu "special moment" performance in a video.

All of the comments on the video were good: “Wow that was beautiful ~ actually bought a tear to my eye .. bless you all” and “So beautiful so moving, even without understanding the words” from another.

The song they were singing was a traditional Māori hymn called Tama Ngākau Mārie. Historically it’s known that the members of the Māori Batallion sang the hymn when they buried their dead on the battlefields of North Africa and Italy.