Symposium that 'sparks the flame' of Te Reo revitalisation returns to Te Tauihu

Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo 2021 symposium. Photo / Supplied

A symposium to 'spark the flame' of Te Reo Māori revitalisation will return to Te Tauihu, the top of the South Island, next month.

After a sold-out inaugural event last year, organisers say Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo will bring "some of our great Te Reo Māori exponents to kōrero with you again", this year in Whakatū, Nelson.

The event on 17 and 18 May is being organised by Te Tauihu iwi Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā Tō and Rangitāne o Wairau.

“Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui is one of many regions in Aotearoa to have experienced the loss of Te Reo Māori,” says Corey Hebberd, Rangitāne o Wairau GM.

“We all have a role to play in revitalising Te Reo Māori – to find a place for it in our everyday lives, our workplaces, our homes. We know it is a big job – but it is an important one. Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo is all about helping to spark that flame in our community.”

Ta Tīmoti Kāretu (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu), who named Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo, is returning as one of several key speakers.

Other speakers include broadcaster and Māori language champion Stacey Morrison, Māori education expert Dr Hinurewa Poutu and tikanga and Te Reo Māori advisor Paraone Gloyne.

Also, among the speaker lineup are haka tutor Hemi Tai Tin, sportsperson and podcaster Te Aorere Pewhairangi, Māori academic Turuhira Hare, and local Te Tauihu Te Reo and kapahaka champions Janis and Anthony de Thierry.

Simon Karipa, general manager at Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, says last year's symposium was the first step towards achieving the goal of revitalising Te Reo Māori amongst the community.

“We will continue working with Rangitāne o Wairau to bring this symposium to you each year in the hopes that Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo will nurture Te Reo Māori in the generations coming through.”

Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo is to be held in Whakatū at the Trafalgar Centre on May 17 and 18. Tickets are available here.