Tā Mason Durie assembles steering group to select Māori Health Authority interim board

Tā Mason Durie has selected members of a steering group that will help him identify candidates for the interim board of the Māori Health Authority.

The group will also advise Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare on how the authority should be governed and be held accountable.

Steering group members are:

Dr. Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Rangi, Te Mahurehure, Ngāti Hine)

Parekawhia McLean (Ngāti Mahanga-Hourua, Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto)

Tā Mark Solomon (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kurī)

Rāhui Papa (Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura, Waikato-Tainui)

Kim Ngārimu (Te Aitanga ā Mate, Ngāti Porou)

Amohaere Houkamau (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Mutunga ki Taranaki)

Lisa Tumahai (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Waewae, Makaawhio)



Tā Mason will lead the group.

Minister Henare says the collective experience and connections of the group will allow them to determine the ideal mix of rangatira Māori to steer the interim Māori Health Authority forward.

He said the steering group will make a shortlist of names by July, that will go to Cabinet to consider. Appointments to the interim board would hopefully be announced by September 1.