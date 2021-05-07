Tā Mason Durie to lead steering group for establishment of Māori Health Authority

Ministers Andrew Little & Peeni Henare, with Tā Mason Durie. Photo: Supplied



Sir Mason Durie will lead a steering group to provide advice on governance and appointments to an interim board to oversee the setting up of the Māori Health Authority.

The appointment was made by Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health minister Peeni Henare today.

“Tā Mason is a pillar of the New Zealand health system and brings tremendous experience and mana to this crucial role. The place of the Māori Health Authority in the future health system is important not only for Māori but also for all New Zealanders," Little said.

"Tā Mason’s appointment is a significant step in the reform programme as we seek to deliver better outcomes for all, in partnership."

Henare says he can't think of anyone better qualified for the role.

No greater mana

“He has spent his life working at the forefront of hauora Māori innovation – and so it is right that he helps us ensure that the Māori Health Authority continues to be transformative,” Peeni Henare said.

“I can’t think of anyone who is better qualified or has greater mana in this area than Tā Mason."

Durie will focus on involving Māori in identifying candidates for the interim Māori Health Authority board, and supporting ministers in appointing that board with a mandate from Māori, and providing advice on options for governance and accountability arrangements.

Henare says he hopes to confirm appointments to the interim Māori Health Authority on September 1, subject to Cabinet's agreement once candidates are identified.