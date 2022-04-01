Tā Tipene O'Regan honoured as New Zealander of the Year

Image / Supplied

Renowned tiriti negotiations leader, businessman and academic Tā Tipene O'Regan (Ngāi Tahu) has been named New Zealander of the year at the 2022 Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa, Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year awards.

Tā Tipene was the chief negotiator for Ngāi Tahu’s settlement with the crown in 1998, one of the first of its kind; he’s also taken several leadership positions within Te Ao Māori prior to and after the settlement.

"This award not only celebrates the contribution Tā Tipene has made to our country in the last year, but it highlights how he has influenced the history of New Zealand throughout his entire career as a leader across Te Ao Māori, academia and business." Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chair) Lisa Tumahai said at the virtual event livestreamed Thursday.

In the last year Tā Tipene, a former university lecturer, established a history preservation project with Archives New Zealand, which has rehoused the Ngāi Tahu Archive collection in a facility in Wigram, Ōtautahi.

Host Miriama Kamo said Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa acknowledged people whose passion and tireless efforts made the motu a better place, Tā Tipene exemplified that.

"His wairua, and dedication to our people is a taonga for the future." Kamo said.

Also acknowledged as finalists were Aotearoa’s most decorated olympian Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) MNZM and singer songwriter Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu) DNZM.

The Young New Zealander of the Year was awarded to the founder of kaupapa Māori electric company Nau Mai Rā Ezra Hirawani (Te Āti Haunui-a-Paparangi, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hako and Waikato Tainui).

The Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau 2022 award went to Maramataka expert, Matua Rereata Makiha (Ngāti Mahurehure, Te Aupōuri, Te Arawa).