Table tennis installation remixes reimagining of the Australian national anthem

Photo: www.birmingham2022.com

Rapper Denni Proctor, known as DENNI is from the pakana people of Tasmania. She worked with a group of children for a year to come up with the final anthem.

“Working with these young people, it was just very apparent how much of their environment - and what’s going on in the world - that they are absorbing and critically thinking about.

A few themes (during the writing process) came up in the room, just about identity, place and culture, and we landed on Australia as a body, and our body as Country,” Proctor said.

The anthem is called 'Milaythina', which means country in palawa kani, one of Tasmania’s Aboriginal languages.

Proctor travelled to the UK this week for its launch at the Birmingham 2022 festival in the UK, which runs alongside the Commonwealth Games.

Milaythina has been given a unique platform in the ‘Anthem Anthem Revolution’ installation at the festival. People play with a table tennis robot and with each hit or bounce, they’ll hear a child’s voice or musical sound. The more successful the player is the more voices and sounds they’ll hear, creating the player’s own unique anthem.

Players who complete a bonus round unlock a completed recording of the anthem that DENNI wrote with the Tasmanian children.

You can see a video of the creation of the installation here: https://t.co/90MrtC521V