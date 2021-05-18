Tactix edge over Mystics; Stars continue winning streak

Extra-time revenge

At the end of an extra-time thriller on the Christchurch Arena court last night, the Good Oil Tactix avenged their loss a fortnight ago against the Northern Mystics, beating them 64-63.

With the added emotional weight of this game being the Heritage Round in the ANZ Premiership, the goal shoots dominated the match. Grace Nweke of the Mystics' scored 59 from 64 attempts while her Tactix counterpart Ellie Bird shot 44 from 53 attempts, including the long-range buzzer-beater to tie up at 58 all and take the game into extra time.

Despite the epic back and forth in extra time, it was Te Paea Selby-Rickitt edging her Tactix over the Mystics to end extra time and the game with the one-point difference and captain Sulu Fitzpatrick earning MVP status for the game.

The Tactix will go up against the Steel next week, while the Mystics will face off with the Magic.

Stars stay undefeated

To end the Heritage Round, the Robinhood Stars came away with not only a comfortable 12-point win over the Splice Construction Magic but also continued their winning streak in the competition.

It was a 61-49 victory in Tauranga last night that saw goal shoot Maia Wilson slot in 43 from 51 goal attempts (84% overall), earning her MVP for the game.

Khiarna Williams and Chiara Semple both scored 19 from 23 goal attempts, and star import Caitlin Bassett even scored 11 from 12 for the Magic side. Still, it wasn't enough with the Stars' Jamie Hume scoring 18 from 22 to support Maia's staggering goal stats and keep the Magic at bay.

The Stars will look to continue their dominance as they face the Pulse on Sunday, May 23.