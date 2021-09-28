Taharoa couple to open new fitness studio in Rotorua

Taharoa couple Rauhina Martin (Tainui) and Kihiroa Wihapi (Te Arawa) are some of the newest and youngest branch owners of a large fitness Corporation, called BFT Studios.

BFT or Body Fit Training is a new training concept that blends athlete-inspired programming with technology, to deliver progressive group workouts, with a one-on-one focus.

Working and living in Taharoa with their three tamariki, the couple describes the journey to becoming gym owners as "far from smooth sailing".

“There are many challenges,” Wihapi says.

“I’m the type of person who has all the ideas but no gear so, when I brought these ideas to my partner, she sort of brings me back down to reality.

There are eight studios currently operating in Aotearoa, and 118 between Australia and Singapore, and Martin says they’ve had a lot of interest from people on their social media platforms so far.

“Everyone is sharing our videos and our posts so yeah, hopefully, the word is getting around.”