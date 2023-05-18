TAHUA2023: Significant funding increase for Te Matatini

Te Matatini is one of the big winners from Budget 2023 announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson today.

After receiving just $2.9m in 2022, Te Matatini has had a dramatic increase of $15m a year for the next two years.

Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime says it shows the government continues to recognise and support the important place of kapa haka in Aotearoa.

“Te Matatini 2023 showcased incredible talent and mana from across the country and I’m delighted that this government is further investing in the delivery of the biennial national kapa haka festival.

“This new investment builds on the hard mahi over the past year to solidify the foundations for Te Matatini to expand from a biennial, national festival, to also foster and support kapa haka in our regions."

The Māori Party has consistently advocated for increased funding for Te Matatini to be brought in line with other organisations in the sector including the Royal NZ Ballet and the NZ Symphony Orchestra.

More than just an event

This year's increase means for the first time the national kapa haka festival will have more funding than the NZSO.

“Our investment of $34 million over two years ensures that this kaupapa is funded in an equitable way, embedding a rohe-based kapa haka network and assisting across the motu to plan for the future and achieve the vision of Te Matatini - Mana motuhake ki te kāinga. Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao.

“Te Matatini is more than just an event that takes place every two years. It is a reason for Māori to connect to their culture and support their well-being – ā-hinengaro, ā-wairua, ā-tinana. In Māoridom, the price of well-being is not just in dollar value, it is knowing your whakapapa. This funding will continue to support the importance of culture in uplifting whānau in these recent difficult times and into the future," Prime said.

More to come.