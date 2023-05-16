Tai Rāwhiti iwi call for urgent action as time runs out to protect the coast from climate change

Te Tai Rāwhiti iwi are calling for urgent action to implement the recommendations of an inquiry into land use in the district.

They say a failure to act is not an option "when the security, safety and wellbeing of the whenua, waterways and people are at stake."

“We can no longer tolerate the unsustainable practices that degrade the land and continuously place our people, waterways, and coastal environments at perilous risk”, Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou chairperson Selwyn Parata said.

The inquiry, led by former National Minister Hekia Parata, concludes there is a five to 10-year window of opportunity to turn the 'environmental disaster' around and 'reset' the future of Te Tai Rāwhiti.

Ngāi Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust chief executive Doug Jones said the report was the voice of the whenua crying out for help and iwi were desperate to move on.

"Pīrangi ana mātou ki te mahi i ngā mahi ināia tonu nei. Nā reira mā te kāwana o roto i a Turanga me te kāwana i te whare mīere e mahi tātou ki ngā iwi o Te Tai Rāwhiti kia anga whakamua."

(We want the work done right away. That is something for the local government in Gisborne and those in the Beehive to work together with the people of the East Coast, so we can move on.)

He says forestry companies should be shouldering much of the responsibility, including the one Ngāi Tāmanuhiri co-owns with Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa.

"Ko mātou kei te toro te ringa, ko mātou ngā kaitiaki, mā mātou anō e whakatika. Koira te pae tawhiti, te pae tata me mahi tahi tātou kia manaaki, kia tiaki i te whenua."

(We're the ones who are putting our hands up. We acknowledge that we are the guardians, so we will fix it, that's the long-term goal. The short-term goal is for us all to work as one to protect and take care of the land.)

In a joint statement, Te Tai Rāwhiti iwi said responsible ministers, cabinet and government needed to be bold and commit to the full suite of recommendations in the report. They said the wide-ranging recommendations including new laws and regulations, inclusive regional governance arrangements, and responsible forestry planting, felling and management practices were essential.

The appointment of a woody debris taskforce, RMA and recovery implementation commissioners would provide the additional expertise, bandwidth and resources required.

"Ngati Porou and Te Aitanga a Mahaki have already mapped and costed debris removal and clean-up initiatives for the most vulnerable waterways and at-risk lands in our rohe."

Forestry Minister Peeni Henare said the government would carefully consider the report and its recommendations. He said the report highlighted a broad range of issues with the way vulnerable land on the East Coast was used and was exploring ways of transitioning away from harvesting pine trees.

"Ko tā mātou e hiahia ana kia kite ki roto i ngā tau kei mua i a tātou kia tahuri ake te mahi whakatō paina ki ngā mahi rākau taketake. Ka mutu, ko te hiahia kia whakatikatika i ngā mahi poro rākau kua kitea i roto i ngā toru tekau tau kua pahure ake nei."

(In the future, we want to see a transition from planting pines to planting native species. We also want to see some reform around forestry practices seen over the past 30 years.)

Henare said the weather events and subsequent were providing opportunities for communities on the East Coast to develop and expand on diversification of land use including agriculture. Horticulture, such as kiwifruit and blueberries, had been trialled on parts of the coast. He saw the government as having a role to support more landowners' transition away from decades of planting pine trees.

Some locals are concerned diversifying away from pine forestation could have an impact on employment opportunities in Te Tai Rāwhiti but Jones said discussions around that hadn't taken place between iwi. But he did say there were many opportunities available using the skills and expertise of whānau working in the bush, particularly as the clean-up continues.

"Ka whakaaro ahau ki ngā mahi Jobs for Nature, te whakatikatika i ngā whenua i ngā ngāhere. Koira te momo hei kawe i a tātou hei ngā rā kei mua i a tātou. Ko ngā pūkenga a rātou e mahi mki roto i ngā ngahere ko rātou hoki ngā pūkenga hei kawe i ā tātou ki te huarahi kei mua i ā tātou."

(I think about the work at 'Jobs for Nature', to fix and tidy the land, the forests, etc. That's the type of work we will be carrying out in the days ahead. These are skills of those working in forestry, and it these same skills that will carry us into the future.)