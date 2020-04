The northern gates will be under 24-hour surveillance.

The Waiomio site is the first of the regions to operate around the clock.

Iwi leaders and Police say that whakapapa has been a contributing factor to the collaboration.

The group made up of police, Te Kahu o Taonui and Tai Tokerau Border Control all agree that New Zealanders need to remain vigilant.



The collaborative effort will be in place throughout Level 3.