Tai Tokerau iwi leaders to perform ceremonial blessing for Indigenous Collaboration Agreement

Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hadju, with NZ Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Facebook

A ceremony to bless the newly signed Indigenous Collaboration Agreement will be held at Waitangi today, led by Tai Tokerau iwi leaders.

The agreement signed between the New Zealand and Canadian governments earlier this week aims to "improve outcomes for indigenous peoples, and enhance indigenous to indigenous relationships," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Māori Development Minister Wille Jackson said in a joint statement following Wednesday's signing in Wellington.

Waihoroi Shortland, Pou Tikanga for the Waitangi National Trust, says the ceremonial blessing is a necessary and important step.

“This weekend’s event which has been initiated under the guidance of the Northland Iwi Leaders Forum ‘Te Kahu o Taonui’ will bring to mind the 182nd proclamation made at the signing of Te Tiriti by Ngā Puhi tohunga Aperahama Taonui who asked Ngā Puhi to cover the Te Tiriti with a Māori cloak and not the flag of England," Shortland said in a Waitangi National Trust statement on Friday.

"His advice went unheeded which eventually led to him being declared persona non-grata [unwelcome] by Ngā Puhi, and Aperahama Taonui in search of a new iwi. To complete the ceremonial blessing of the Indigenous Collaboration Agreement may in some way serve to realise his wise words.”

A pōwhiri for the Canadian delegation will be held at the Whare Rūnanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Saturday afternoon, followed by a formal dinner for the Canadian visitors and invited guests.

Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hadju, will attend, as will Minister Mahuta and Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis.

A special women’s breakfast has been organised for Sunday morning in which women from Tai Tokerau will be able to share their economic aspirations with their Canadian counterparts, the Waitangi National Trust said.