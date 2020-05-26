Tai Tokerau name kapa haka heading to Te Matatini

Te Tai Tokerau have named their Matatini representatives including two groups who will grace the national stage for the very first time.

In a meeting held overnight with the Waitangi Cultural Committee and the regions kapa haka, it was decided that Hatea and Muriwhenua will be joined by Waerenga Te Kaha and Ngā Manu Mātui o Ngāpuhi who will be taking the stage for the very first time at a national level as representatives for Te Tai Tokerau at Te Matatini 2021.

The decision came after the region decided against proceeding with their plans to hold a competition in late August.

After robust conversation representatives from kapa from across Te Tai Tokerau voted to send the four groups in the interest of the health and safety of participants, spectators and kaimahi that would otherwise be in attendance.

More details to come.