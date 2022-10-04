Tai Tokerau, Taranaki jobs surge; competition rising as gov’t ups migration - TradeMe

Te Tai Tokerau and Taranaki are the places to be for job hunters according to TradeMe. Photo / NZME

The pandemic's hold on the country's labour market has loosened according to TradeMe - with those looking for new gigs, peaking above pre-Covid levels, and Te Tai Tokerau and Taranaki seeing the largest surge in new job listings, across the motu.

“In Q3 we saw more Kiwis taking advantage of the current market conditions and checking out their options, with a nationwide 9 per cent year-on-year jump in the average number of applications per listing.” Trade Me Jobs’, Matt Tolich said.

Gisborne job applications were up the most at 28%, Auckland was up 21% and Wellington saw a 16% rise in average applications per listings in Q3, when compared with the same period in 2021.

“This was reflected around the country, with more job applicants in every region except Canterbury, Marlborough, Taranaki and Otago last quarter.”

Tolich said the largest number of staff looking to move to new roles was in industry.

“Our largest category, trades & services, saw a 14 per cent jump in the average number of applications per listing in Q3 when compared with the same quarter last year.”

The increase in job applications didn’t seemingly correlate with weakness or redundancies in the labour market, as job listings themselves remained up on pre-Covid levels Tolich said.

“If we compare to the third quarter of 2019, we saw a 17 per cent increase in the number of job listings onsite.”

Job listings however were flat compared to the same period in 2021 Tolich says.

“What we’re seeing here is the market levelling off after cycles of lockdowns followed by sugar rushes of pent-up demand over the past two years.”

Hospitality & tourism roles climbed the most at 46 per cent year-on-year, coinciding with the reopening of borders, and lockdown elimination.

“In the Auckland region alone, hospitality and tourism roles jumped by a whopping 75 per cent year-on-year.”

The government has conceded Māori were disproportionately affected by Covid-19 related lay-offs, but earlier this year Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson announced Te Mahere Whai Mahi Māori - the Māori Employment Action Plan.

Māori employment is growing five times faster than the general population according to government statistics; the Trade Me data shows Te Tai Tokerau and Taranaki as the fastest growing regions for new jobs.

“Northland, Taranaki, and West Coast saw a year-on-year increase in listings last quarter, while every other region saw a drop.” Tolich says.

Tolich says Otago saw more listings than ever before in Q3.

In the last three months of the year, TradeMe forecasts competition for roles to increase as the government raises immigration quotas.

“We reckon we’ll continue to see applications climb with more people in the market for a new job, paired with a significant number of migrants entering the country,” Tolich says.