Taihape crash results in fatality

A person has died following a single vehicle crash in Taihape.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that rolled on Spooners Hill Road around 5:53pm Saturday evening.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and examined the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

In Tauranga, earlier Saturday afternoon a child died after being hit by a car in a driveway on Carlton Street.

Police were notified shortly after 3pm.

The child died at the scene.

The Police and Serious Crash Unit are investigating.