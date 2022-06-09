Taika reportedly engaged to Rita Ora

Image / Instagram @ritaora

Legendary filmmaker Taika Waititi is reportedly engaged to UK pop star Rita Ora, having ‘almost simultaneously’ popped the question.

The Daily Mail reports Waititi (Te-Whānau-ā-Apanui) and the 31-year-old Ora are planning a ‘low-key’ intimate ceremony ‘abroad’, prior to a bigger A-list celebration in the UK later in the year.

A friend of the pair told the Sun, "This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn't be happier.”

"They didn't do a whole, 'Will you marry me?' thing and an Instagram post.

"There's no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, 'I want to marry you.' "

Waititi is in the planning stages of several hollywood blockbusters while Ora is working on several movies as well as The Voice Australia, but the friends say the d’low wedding is ‘coming soon’.