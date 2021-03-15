Taika Waititi adds Grammy to his accolades

Taika thanks everyone for the prestigious award (in his own way). Video Source: NZ Herald

As the awards season kicked off with the Grammys today, Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi continues to claim accolades in Hollywood, adding a Grammy to his collection.

Taika [Te Whānau-a-Apanui] accepted the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack album for visual media for his film Jojo Rabbit, from the comfort of his own trailer as he directs his second Marvel Studios film, Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film for the title character and Taika's second time, having directed Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017.

I am happy today. https://t.co/QdOq9niSjf — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 14, 2021

In his usual funny manner, the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker made his acceptance speech via video call, saying, "I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now. I'll take it. Thank you."



"What can I say, it was so long ago, I can barely remember anything about making that movie. It seems like it's never gonna go away, and I'm happy with that."



A fan on Twitter was also eager to point out that the Māori director and writer's win of a Grammy gets him to the halfway mark of obtaining an EGOT - an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Waititi's next film big movie is Next Goal Wins, an upcoming sports comedy film about a Dutch-American coach's efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team. Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to release in May, 2022.