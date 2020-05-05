Taika Waititi to co-write and direct new Star Wars film

Taika Waititi, the Oscar-winning genius behind ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will direct a new Star Wars film.

This is not the first time that the boy from Raukōkore will be part of the intergalactic franchise. Having starred in, and directed the season finale of The ‘Mandolarian’, the Walt Disney Co. waited until May Fourth, to announce his next project.

Waititi, who wrote himself into the Marvel universe, has been on the Star Wars scanners for a long time. After revitalising the Thor series of films, LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy tweeted her interest.

Taika replied with his signature sense of humour.

Lolz. I like to complete my films. https://t.co/Uj6RgKbo9V — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 6, 2017

Then he explained himself, again, with his signature sense of humour.

I'd be fired within a week. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) September 6, 2017

But it would seem that LucasFilm have ignored his rebuffs and are ready to have him co-write and direct the new film.

More to come.