Taika Waititi joining Drag Race Down Under as guest judge

Taika Waititi has been announced as a celebrity guest judge on the debut season of Drag Race Down Under.

The reality show, filmed in New Zealand earlier this year, is RuPaul Charles’ first Australasian version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Award-winning director Taika Waititi will be making his Drag Race debut on the first episode of the show which launches on May 1.

Australian born pop star Kylie Minogue and her sister Dannii will be making special appearances on episode two of the show.

Waititi across the ditch

Since filming with Drag Race Down Under, Waititi has been reported as flying into Sydney on a private jet with Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Rita Ora.

Waititi has been in Australia directing the latest instalment of the movie,Thor.

The blockbuster is expected to bring more than $178 million to that economy, creating 2,500 jobs and enlisting services from about 1,650 businesses.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for cinematic release in May 2022.