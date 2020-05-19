Taika Waititi reads James and the Giant Peach for charity

The Boy from Raukōkore has done it again. Teaming up with the Roald Dahl Story Company, Taika Waititi is making a series of videos reading James and the Giant Peach.

Teaming up with over 40 actors, the videos show Waititi reading the classic children’s story. Animation and actor improvisation accompany the readings.

Viewers are encouraged to make a donation to Partners in Health, an NGO on the front line fighting COVID-19. The Roald Dahl Story Company will match all donations up to $1 million.

The first two episodes feature Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nick Kroll, and brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth reading portions of the book from their homes.

Subsequent episodes will bring more actors in as well. The plan is to play episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The first episode can be viewed below.