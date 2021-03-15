Taika Waititi's Grammy 'hugely significant' - Rachel House

Internationally acclaimed actor and director Rachel House says Taika Waititi's Grammy award is "hugely significant".

"Our brother is representing all over the world, I mean we already know we're awesome us te iwi Māori, but you know, he's representing hard and we couldn't be prouder," says House.

Last year, Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, which House had worked on with him but is pleased that her scene was cut from the movie.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa was the first Māori to win a Grammy award in 1983, followed by Jermaine Clement for his compilation soundtrack for Flight of the Conchords in 2008. Now Taika is the third

House says the musical score was made by a team of amazing practitioners but it is definitely Waititi's style.

"It was a beautiful selection, I know he had some help but a lot of those waiata, thats Taika's taste, he's got a very eclectic and exstensive taste in music. "

In true Taika style, his acceptance speech for Best Soundtrack at this year's Grammys will be yet another memorable moment of his.

"Well thank you very much for this honor. I guess they are giving Grammys to anyone now, I'll take it."

"What can I say, it was so long ago, I can barely remember anything about making that movie. But it seems like its never going to go away and I'm happy with that."



