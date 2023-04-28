Taika Waititi's trailer for Next Goal Wins released

Hollywood director Taika Waititi continues to deliver in the film industry with the trailer release of his latest movie Next Goal Wins.

Next Goal Wins is a sports-comedy-drama blend based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamieson, about Dutch-American football coach Thomas Rongen leading the American Sāmoa football team, considered the weakest team in the world, to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

They were infamous for a 31-0 annihilation to Australia in 2001.

German-born Irish actor Michael Fassbender, of X-Men: First Class and Steve Jobs fame, plays Rongen. Others in the cast include Elizabeth Moss, Will Arnett and New Zealand talents including Oscar Kightley, Rachel House and David Fane.

It wouldn't be a Waititi movie without the director also starring in the film as well.

Waititi took to Instagram on the trailer's release, saying, “If you like brown people and soccer balls, you're gonna love this."

Recent works include the release of a music video he directed for his wife, UK pop star Rita Ora, for her song Praising You, which was released over a week ago.

Next Goal Wins debuts in New Zealand on December 7.