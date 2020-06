The Tainui kapa haka regionals will go ahead on August 29 at the Claudelands Arena in Hamilton and organisers are expecting a crowd of more than 5000 people.

The decision comes after much discussion because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival was originally to have taken place in April.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Tairāwhiti regional competition, Tamararo, are yet to decide whether it will go ahead at a later date.