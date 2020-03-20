Tainui kapa haka regionals postponed till August

The Tainui kappa haka regionals have been postponed after a late night hui last night.

A new date of Saturday 29th August has been agreed upon.

In a statement, the Tainui Waka Cultural Trust Chair, Paraone Gloyne says "Maātua rā kia whakatau ngaātahi ngā kapa, i eānei rā me ōna rerenga kētanga, heoi anō, ko te ora te mātāmua, ko te whakataetae te mātāmuri – It is important that the rōpū make the decision together in this ever-changing environment, however the wellbeing of the people is the priority, competition is secondary."

More details will come as time goes on.