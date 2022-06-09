Tainui's Tangi Te Korowhiti wins Tree of the Year competition

A sacred Pōhutukawa tree from Kawhia has been named the inaugural 'Rākau o Te Tau' 'The Tree of the Year'.

Tangi Te Korowhiti received a majority 1,736 votes, out of a total 6,268 votes, received from tree lovers around the country, for its special place in Tainui history.

According to Tainui tradition, the Tainui waka was hauled ashore at the end of its voyage from Hawaiiki, and moored to the tree, as its final destination.

Lees Seymour from Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Hikairo thinks the Pōhutukawa received top votes to win this tohu because of the history and the significance of the Tangi Te Korowhiti to the people of Tainui and the history of Aotearoa.

“A thousand plus years - that is a taonga for all of us.”

Seymour said that they are worried about climate change and how they can look after the tree as it's really important for the people of Tainui.

Seymour said he had recently inspected the tree to see how its health was and said that it was “in really good condition”.

“It’s got strong growth, it’s green it’s vigorous. It’s really in good nick.”

Seymour said Tangi Te Korowhiti is not the only tree of significance on that shoreline.

The competition for the most interesting tree was set up after the success of Forest & Bird's annual Bird of the Year competition. It aims to find trees that play a part in people's lives, history and the future.

It was also Inspired by the ‘European tree of the year’ competition, which has been running since 2011.