Tairāwhiti forestry advocate helps whānau affected by Coronavirus outbreak

Thirty percent of Aotearoa forestry workers are out of work due to Coronavirus. Wade Brunt, an 18 year forestry veteran, is now building a facility to support his fellow workers. Over 50 East Coast companies have been affected by the sudden drop in demand for logs, leading them to lay off many of their employees and contractors.

Wade Brunt also advocates for many in his industry and says that local whānau, are now struggling to make ends meet.

This week alone, the Ministry of Social Development made 24 hardship grant payments related to the virus nationwide.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty where it had come from or what was going on,” Brunt says.

As logs continue to pile up on Eastland Ports on Gisborne’s wharf, the concern for many industry workers or kaimahi is the WINZ stand-down period.

This was the perfect opportunity for a new centre established on the East Coast to support workers and their needs.

Brunt who currently works for Safetree - Toroawhi, a service providing programmes and resources run by the Forest Industry Safety Council will also offer assistance to kaimahi and whānau.

The programmes operating out of the new facility will be fitness, to the extent in which saw Brunt lose 40 kg and in return has helped other kaimahi in the industry get motivated and proative. The centre will also include yoga sessions, Maori healing therapy or mirimiri with local tohunga, and activities such as fishing, hunting and surfing.

A deep freezer will also be installed where hunter gatherers stock it up with meat for whanau left with empty cupboards.

“It will be a conduit for other service providers to come in and support us.”

For Brunt, the support from local organizations has been overwhelming. Such as the case with Taike E, a community group that has a collaborative space with a shared agenda for social and environmental action.

In order to open the new facility, Taiki E helped with grant proposals with Trust Tairawhiti, Eastland Group, Ngati Porou Group Holdings Company Ltd, Gisborne District Council and others to raise putea for the new whare.

“This kaupapa is going to be ground breaking,” Brunt concludes.

How WINZ can help whānau in need

The Ministry of Social Development advised Te Ao Māori News:

If you find yourself without work due to the impact of coronavirus, we may be able to help. If you apply for a benefit, you may have a short stand-down. This is usually 1 or 2 weeks after your application is approved. A stand-down is a period of time where you can't get a benefit from us. However, if you need money during your stand-down to pay for urgent or unexpected costs, we might be able to help.