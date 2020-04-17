Tairāwhiti forestry will need another 150 workers for planting season

The future of the forestry industry in great hands since the Prime Ministers' announcement for kaimahi to return to work at Alert Level 3.

The Eastland Wood Council in Tairāwhiti provides a collective voice for the forestry sector. It which encompasses the Gisborne, Wairoa District Council areas, and includes the Eastland Port which is the second largest log export port and the most easterly commercial shipping port in New Zealand.

Eastland Wood Council CEO Kim Holland says, “Not only will it get our forestry supply chain moving but it also gets our economy moving too.”

However, Holland says that the outcome for kaimahi who are desperately waiting to get back on their feet since Alert Level 4 lockdown will be determined on Mondays’ decision.

The announcement couldn’t come sooner for the industry as harvesting operations fall on this period every year.

Level 3 will also mean that land preparation work to be done ahead of planting is scheduled to start in mid-May.

The Council is also recruiting Silviculture/establishment workers and gearing up as many harvesting crews once life goes back to normal eventually.

“In the meantime everyone across the supply chain is preparing for what the return to work looks like, to ensure we get back to work safely.”

The impact of a global pandemic has meant that the industry had to prepare a sufficient guideline to ensure kaimahi are able to return to work. Industry working group are in the process of finalising the Forest Industry COIVD-19 operating protocols.

This will allow Forestry companies to operate safely at COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and ensure that companies can work in a way that prevents the spread of the virus.

FISC National Safety Director Fiona Ewing says, “The focus is on helping forestry companies apply the key public health controls – like distancing and hygiene – in their everyday work.”

Eastland Wood Council also urge kaimahi to follow the rules and safety protocols to ensure that they’re safe in both their work bubbles as well as their home bubbles.

“If we get the green light to move to Level 3 on Thursday 23 April, we need to manage the risks to make sure our workers are safe, as we don’t want to end up back in lockdown. As an industry safety in getting people home to their whanau is our top priority and we will continue to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce,” Holland says.

Holland concludes, that once the first tree is felled, and logs start flowing back to the wharf, happy days will follow for Tairāwhiti.