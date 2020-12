Today is the third day of the tangihanga for Tākuta Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere. She has been taken by Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūhoe, Ngāti Ruapani and the Kīngitanga to Rongopai Marae, to the iwi of her late husband Joe Pere to Te Whānau a Kai. There she was farewelled by the aforementioned iwi and the wider iwi of Te Tairāwhiti.

The final prayers for the funeral will begin at 11am tomorrow, December 17.