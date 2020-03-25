Tairāwhiti prepares for lockdown: What you need to know

At midnight tonight, New Zealand will move to its' COVID-19 alert level 4. A State of Emergency has been declared today, giving authorities the powers not normally available to them such as the possibility of military patrols.

Civil Defence Emergency Management director general Sarah Stuart-Black said there would be no tolerance for people who do not self-isolate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emphasised that life will be different for everyone in Aotearoa, but that the measures are necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

50 new cases have been announced today, bringing to the total combined total to 205.

Tairāwhiti still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and The Gisborne District Council (GDC) is reiterating the Prime Minister's message to self-isolate for the next four weeks. This, they say will ensure that everyone in the region has the best chance of getting through this.

GDC chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann is encouraging people to remain calm and reminds the community there is no need to panic buy.

Essential services including supermarkets, dairies, gas stations, banks, pharmacies and doctors' rooms, among others, will remain open.

However panic buying has forced retailers to impose etiquette around how many people are allowed into shops and limits on what people can buy. The GDC insist that these restrictions are not necessary if people remain calm.

"We urge everyone to be patient and considerate. Council understands this is a challenging time - we're also working to ensure our district comes through this in the best possible way.

"Our Emergency Coordination Centre has been established and is set up to guide us through these times," Thatcher-Swann says.

All of GDC summer and freedom camping areas are now closed, along with all council playgrounds, the Olympic Pool, HB Williams Memorial Library and local theatres. Council's face-to-face services have closed but the GDC website has plenty of information on navigating our services online.

Customer service is operating remotely and can be contacted by phone on 0800 653 800 or email at services@gdc.govt.nz.

While the rubbish collection will continue, GDC will assess the situation on a daily basis. In the meantime, GDC is imploring residents to adhere to the recycling guidelines - particularly around not putting tissues, wet wipes or other contaminated non-recyclable material into recycling bins.

Transfer stations on the East Coast will remain open. The GDC are also reminding people to never flush rags or wet wipes down toilets as it causes sewage overflows.

The Animal Control team will only be responding to urgent requests for service and decreasing patrolling until further notice. Stock managers and owners are asked to

ensure stock and pets are securely fenced-in and off the State Highway for the entire duration of the lockdown period.



Animal shelters remain in operation during normal working hours however, social distancing protocols are in place for animal collection.