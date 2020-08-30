Tairāwhiti selects five kapa for Te Matatini 2022

The five kapa haka groups who will represent Tairāwhiti at Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata 2022 in Tāmaki Makau Rau have been decided by the Tairāwhiti Cultural Development Trustees. In no particular order, the groups are:

- Waihīrere

- Te Kapa Haka o Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti

- Hikurangi

- Tū Te Manawa Maurea

- Te Whānau a Kai

The Tamararo competition was initially postponed due to the first wave of Covid-19 in Aotearoa. Tairāwhiti remains at alert level 2, along with the rest of Aotearoa, and gatherings are limited to one hundred people.

The decision follows similar options adopted by other regions, and the postponement of the Te Matatini competition until 2022.

Chairman of Tairāwhiti Cultural Development Trust, Maui Tangohau, has confirmed the selections to Te Ao News.

A date for a Tamararo Whakanuia ngahau performance day for whānau at Te Poho o Rāwiri Marae is yet to be confirmed.