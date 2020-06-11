Tairāwhiti wins Covid battle but has yet to win the war

The group spearheading Tairāwhiti recovery comprises iwi, industry and local government rōpū.

Named Rau Tipu, Rau Ora, the regional recovery plan aims to bring lost jobs back to the troubled rohe.

Matanuku Mahuika, the chair of infrastructure business Eastland Group, says going back to the way things were is not enough.

He describes the role his company will play in revitalising Tairāwhiti and resolving the pre-Covid-19 issues in the region.

Earlier Te Ao reported on the shutdown of the Tairāwhiti economy. The troubled rohe saw nearly all of its forestry workers sent home, before the wage subsidies started.

