Tairāwhiti's united front to stop non-essential travellers - 8.30am Newsbreak

- Non-essential travellers are still cruising in the Tairāwhiti region despite the lockdown restrictions which is exhausting the efforts of local checkpoints. This week Police advised the rural checkpoints to close down with the understanding there was already enough police resource in the areas. But now there seems to be a united front.

- New data has been released by NZ Police showing a significant increase in family harm callouts since lockdown began on March 26th. Some regions are averaging more than 50 calls per day. Natasha Allan says increasing unemployment and financial problems are catalysts.

- This week, the government rolled out its nationwide distance learning programme in response to COVID-19 to ensure students across NZ continue to learn. Te Wharekura o Rākaumangamanga kaiako Cherie Hine-Puāwai Brooks has adapted to delivering her lessons via distance learning for a kura of 400 pupils.

- Iwi guardians of Te Raukūmara Range on the East Coast are working to save their forest which lies between the Bay of Plenty and East Cape and are lobbying the Minister of Conservation to support their restoration project.