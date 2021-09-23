Taito Phillip Field dies

Taito Phillip Field has died at the age of 68.

Field was born in Apia in Samoa in 1952 and his family moved to New Zealand when he was seven years old. He was educated in Wellington at Tawa College and did further studies at Victoria University.

Field was married and had two children. He was a Labour MP in the Mangere seat who represented south Auckland from 1993 to 2008 and was the first MP of Pacific Island descent. Mr Field was a Labour party member from 1976 to 2007 and was the Labour party’s first Pacific Island vice-president.

Mr Field was the Minister of State, Associate Minister of Justice, Pacific Island Affairs Minister and Social Development Minister in Helen Clark’s government.

He also served as a minister outside of Parliament but not without controversy.

Mr Field was convicted in 2007 on bribery, corruption and attempting to obstruct or pervert the course of justice charges and was jailed in 2009 for six years. He was granted parole in 2011.