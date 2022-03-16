Taking whānau back to when a village raised the children

While the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, there might never be a more important time for whānau to have support networks.

Tākai is one initiative launched to provide funding, resources, information and support for anyone who supports whānau of tamariki under five.

Tākai’s Kia Matua Rautia has been two years in the making, and it uses mātauranga Māori and indigenous parenting approaches.

Its approach, "It takes a village", is also the mantra of neuroscience educator Deb Rewiri (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Awa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui).

“If you think about it, humans have been living in clusters of villages forever, really. And it was only through industrialisation that we became nuclear families. Why it is effective is really the way that our brains operate is that back in the village, what we'd have is four adult brains surrounding one little brain that was growing.

“Now what we have is actually generally one adult having to cater for all the needs that a growing child needs. When I talk about ‘It takes a village,’ in essence what we're doing is going back to a way in which we lived, which was really quite beneficial to the development of that child.”

As she continues to research tūpuna parenting, Rewiri noted that early missionary Samuel Marsden’s observations of Māori back in the 1800s said that Māori spoiled their tamariki.

“We carried them, nurtured them, loved them, protected them. And for me it was to begin to understand that actually, what our tikanga is premised on is a growth mindset. So our tūpuna already knew that when our babies were born, they already had wairua intact. All we needed to do was actually grow their potential, and so we modelled behaviour that was really beneficial again to how they would grow and develop in their own right.

“Whakapapa and whenua were really the key attributes that they bought into that village.

“Our tūpuna, they're here to teach us, and actually if we're not learning from them, we are of no benefit to them. Samuel Marsden said in 1814 ‘they have to be the most amazing human beings I've ever seen’ because he said, 'neither their children or their women have a mark of violence upon them. They are spoken to in a gentle and loving way'. Most of that was happening here in the north where I whakapapa too so, you know, it just seems a natural fit for me.”

When it comes to practising it in her own life, Rewiri stays connected to her mokopuna who live far away from her home in Kororāreka in places like Taumarunui via digital devices but also is firm in implementing the practices for her own children.

“Certainly, for me, when you belong to a hapū, to a village, every child is your responsibility. Up here [in Kororāreka], I’m blessed to be connected to Ngāti Manu, my hapū, out in Karetu. For me, the wider whānau is part and parcel of who we are.

“You’re wrapping your arms around them so, in terms of Tākai, what we’re doing is wrapping the korowai around, in that village, our tamariki.

“My nieces and nephews know that, if there’s going to be a grumpy aunty, it will be me. I’ll speak the truth into their ear. They may not like it, and my son often says ‘Mum, it’s not your business,’ and I say to him, ‘Son, you’ll be my business till the day I die. You may not like what I’m going to say but I’m going to say it anyway.”