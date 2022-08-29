Tall Blacks keep winning streak alive on home soil

The Tall Blacks have secured a 6-game winning streak in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 100 - 72 win win over Jordan tonight at Event Finda Stadium in Auckland.

The home side came out the gate red hot in the first quarter shooting 85% from three (6/7) led by 8 points from Shea Ili to take a 29-10 lead to end the first period.

Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron instituted a relentless full-court press for the first five minutes of the second quarter which forced multiple turnovers by the Jordan nation side. However, thanks to some sharp shooting by Dar Tucker, Jordan cut the lead to 18 heading into halftime.

It was more of the same treatment in the third quarter with the Tall Blacks maintaining at least a 20-point lead throughout, despite Tucker and Abu Hawwas leading the game in scoring with 17 and 16 points.

19-year-old Ben Gold used his 6'10 frame and superior athleticism to stamp his mark on the match, leading the Tall Blacks scoring with 15 points on only 18 minutes.

The New Zealand side are well-placed to qualify as one of the top three teams from group E in the Asian region, with four more matches to follow in November and February next year.

The World Cup will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next August and September.

Top Performers

Tall Blacks:

Reuben Te Rangi (c) - 11pts Flynn Cameron - 13pts, 6ast Ethan Rusbatch - 14pts Ben Gold - 15pts

Jordan:

Amin Abu Hawwas - 19pts Dar Tucker - 19pts Hashem Abbas - 15pts