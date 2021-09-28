Tall Ferns go down to Korea in Asia Cup opener

The Tall Ferns have opened their Asia Cup basketball campaign with an 85-69 loss to Korea in Jordan.

The match was reasonably close throughout the first half but, thanks to some impressive shooting by Isaem Choi, who scored 29 points, including five threes, Korea pushed ahead in the final quarter with a convincing win.

Penina Davidson put on a clinic in the paint, taking advantage of the height difference, with 21 points off 10-of-14 attempts, with 11 rebounds. US college superstar Charlisse Leger-Walker added 12 points of her own, of 5-of-14 shots.

Tune in exclusively to Māori Television to keep up with the Tall Ferns and their Asia Cup campaign.

They take on Japan on Wednesday, September 29 at 10pm live on Māori Television and on the Māori + App.