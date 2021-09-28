Tall Ferns player chooses gym job over game

Basketball doesn’t provide the right career path for some New Zealand representatives in Covid times, Tall Fern Matangiroa Flavell says.

It’s a hard time for any athlete at the elite level in sport when Covid rules are applied, such as being in managed self-isolation during overseas tours.

Flavell, 24, who is based in Hamilton decided intead to focus on running her whānau business, Movement NZ, which she and her older sister Miria Flavell run. It's a Māori hub for gym fanatics and with the pandemic making an impact on New Zealand businesses six weeks away and quarantining wasn't going to cut it, she says.

The hurdles every sport has experienced for almost two years have been a real struggle. Netball NZ had its first taste of what an entire international series without a packed stadium feels like after the Silver Ferns lost to England Roses 2-1 in the Taini Jamison test series. For Matangiroa, staying home was the right choice for her.

“That’s the sad reality for us as female basketballers in New Zealand.”

Last night the NZ Tall Ferns suffered a 85-69 loss against Korea in the opening match of the FIBA Asia Cup in Jordan after the tournament was relocated from India's lockdown. Korea were too dominant against the Tall Ferns, landing 13 three-pointers overall.

The players were plagued with ill discipline and poor shooting. However, one of their most experienced players Penina Davidson finished 21 points and 11 rebounds.

New Zealand needs to make the top four to make the World Cup qualifying tournament. Tonight they meet Japan.

“I spoke with some members of our team after the game and knew what they need to work on.”

“Because they’re mostly rangatahi this is an opportunity for them.”