Tamaiti Williams' whānau pumped up for his All Blacks debut

Phil Walter / Getty Images

By Imran Ali, Northern Advocate

It may be a nervous start for Tamaiti Williams if he takes the field against the Springboks in the Rugby Championship but one thing he won’t lack is moral support.

The Whangārei-born, Kāeo-raised 22-year-old has been named on the All Blacks bench at Mt Smart Stadium today following a stellar Super Rugby campaign for the champion Crusaders.

Should Williams take the field, he will become All Black No 1209 and just the fifth Northland-born All Black in the last two decades.

Mum and Dad and his grandparents are making the trip from Kāeo, his fiance and sisters will also be at the game and an aunt is flying over from Australia to be part of a historical occasion.

“I called my parents first, Mum just cried, Dad didn’t say anything, and then I called my fiancee and she just cried too, and it took them a bit of time to soak in,” he said of breaking the news he had been named in the squad.

Williams was a few months old when his family moved from Whangārei to Perth, where he played league on Saturday and rugby on Sunday. The family moved to Kāeo when he was 16 and while at Kerikeri High School, he secured a scholarship at St Kentigern College in Auckland.

He has an older sister and another younger than him.

“[It’s] something I dreamt of as a lot of young Māori boys could only dream of being in this team, so for me to get an opportunity is pretty cool. I did like league growing up but for me, All Blacks was the pinnacle.

“It feels pretty good, it’s special for Northlanders and it’s something I am proud of. The one before me was Eric Rush and that was a long time ago.”

His mum Natalie Williams and Rush are cousins.

“He’s a big mentor for me, coming through the school in Auckland and coaching me every now and then, saying ‘you’ve got to keep pushing’ for the people in the Far North. It means a lot for my family,” Williams said of his uncle.

Hopefully one day, Williams said, he’d get an opportunity to put on the Taniwha jersey and run out.

Natalie Williams said his naming in the All Blacks was an intimate family moment.

“Not often do you get into the All Blacks or the Māori All Blacks coming from Kāeo,” she said.

Rush said Williams cracking into the ABs was “huge” for Kāeo — a small town where there wasn’t much on — and a hugely happy day for their whānau.

“There are a lot of talented Northlanders who’ve got to be in the right environment with the right people if they are to do well in rugby. Tamaiti’s got great family support. His grandfather was the best player in Kāeo when I was growing up and his dad still plays for Kaeo.

“Being in the Crusaders system, their programme and culture has really helped his game. For the rest of us, it sucks because it’s hard to beat them but you’ve only got to stand back and admire the team.”

Tamaiti Williams' uncle and All Blacks Sevens legend Eric Rush, also from Kāeo, has been a big influence in his life. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Williams said he shed 10kg— from 149kg in Super Rugby to 139kg this week— after having a hard look at himself and his fitness.

Asked what he liked about the world champion Springboks, Williams said he loved their physicality whenever he saw the team on television while growing up.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor said Williams has stepped up in Super Rugby after a few Crusaders players went down with injuries.

“He’s been in the system down south for a few years now ... you don’t have to look twice to realise there’s a lot of potential there.”

On his advice to Williams should the latter take the field today, Taylor said: “I think he’ll take his moments as it comes and enjoy it, soak it up and just rip in. His ball in hand is pretty handy and he’s been going pretty good at set-piece time as well so it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Williams is a powerful presence in the front row and was a member of the 2017 and 2018 New Zealand schools teams. He’s a strong ball runner with deceptive speed and made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders in 2021.

He also played for the Māori All Blacks against Moana Pasifika and made his debut off the bench.

The All Blacks v South Africa match kicks off at 7.05pm. The Wallabies and Argentina will play in the other Rugby Championship match tonight in Sydney.

The All Blacks’ next two matches are against the Wallabies in Melbourne on July 29 and in Dunedin a week later.