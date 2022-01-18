Tamaki appeals remand in jail but hearing not till next week

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has filed an appeal against a judge’s decision to remand him in custody until he appears in court again next Wednesday.

However, the High Court is not believed to be hearing the appeal until next Tuesday.

The New Zealand Herald reports the Maniopoto uri has filed an appeal against the decision to be remanded in custody for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Tamaki was arrested at his Auckland home yesterday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions and was remanded to Mt Eden Prison.

He was alleged to have spoken at a January event in Christchurch, described by organisers as a family picnic but connected to the anti-vaccination movement. More than 100 people were at the event - more than allowed under the traffic light system.

Tamaki appeared at Auckland District Court via an audio-visual link where his bail application was refused.

The Herald reports he will be separated from other inmates for 14 days and tested for Covid-19, along with all newly arrived prisoners at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.