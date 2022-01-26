Tamaki freed; sent home

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has won an appeal on bail.

Auckland High Court judge Paul Davison ruled he should have been granted bail instead of being remanded in prison.

The Ngāti Maniapoto uri had appealed after he was arrested and charged with breaching bail conditions by speaking at a Christchurch anti-vax event.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on the charge of breaching bail conditions.

He has been in Mount Eden Prison for 10 days

Tamaki has now been granted bail but with a further condition of a 24-hour curfew requiring him to remain at his home.

The judge has also banned him from having any gathering at his home to encourage people not to comply with Covid-19 regulations.