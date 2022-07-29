Tāmaki HAKAngahau and Te Matatini 50th anniversary ball sold out

Tāmaki Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata HAKAngahau is the first major live kapa haka event in two years at Spark Arena this Saturday, July 30.

Today kapa haka leaders from all groups across Aotearoa and Australia were welcomed on to the marae in Ōrākei by Ngāti Whātua.

Ngāti Whātua will give them a grand tour of Takaparawhau and Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) to familiarise them with logistics and all they need to know to prepare their teams for Te Matatini on February 21-25, next year.

On Saturday, Tāmaki Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata HAKAngahau will present their top teams to perform at Spark Arena. In the group of nine teams are the five Kapa Haka teams that will represent Tāmaki at Te Matatini 2023.

HAKAngahau is a non-competitive free event but tickets to the event have now sold out.

If you have missed out on tickets, Whakaata Māori is also livestreaming the event on our website: www.maoritelevision.com

To wrap up the events of the weekend, Te Matatini is also holding a black tie event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Te Matatini and tickets for the event have also sold out.