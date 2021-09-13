Tāmaki Makaurau staying in lockdown for another week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed Tāmaki Makaurau will stay at Alert Level 4 until 11:59pm, on Tuesday, September 21, with a review on Monday, September 20.

The rest of the country will also remain at Alert Level 2 for the same time, and the cabinet will review that, also on September 20.

This comes as 33 new community cases were announced earlier today, all in Auckland, where all but one were epidemiologically linked to the current Delta outbreak.

"To all Aucklanders; you have done an amazing job so far protecting yourselves, your family and your community. In fact, all of your hard work is the reason the rest of the country is safe," Ardern said.

"I hope you know and feel that huge appreciation we have for you right now.

"But the cases are telling us we have more work to do."

Along with active cluster management, Ardern says testing will continue with a focus on seven "suburbs of interest"; Mount Eden, Massey, Favona, Māngere, Ōtara, Manurewa and Papatoetoe.

"I would encourage everyone in those areas to remain especially vigilant for symptoms."