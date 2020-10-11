Tāmaki Makaurau tightest race of all Māori seats

With less than six days to the election, our exclusive polling reveals the closest fight in a Māori electorate. The Auckland seat of Tāmaki Makaurau is now clearly up for grabs.

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson are providing a serious challenge to the incumbent, Labour MP Peeni Henare.

Henare has ministerial responsibility for several key portfolios for Māori, including for Whānau Ora, Youth Affairs and Civil Defence. He is also Associate Minister for Health and Tourism.

Davidson's party is a coalition partner in the current government and she is a Green Party spokesperson on issues such as Children, Housing, Māori Development and Water.

Tamihere is co-leader of a Māori Party eager to return to parliament. He has provided leadership on many issues concerning Māori and has had a high profile including as chief executive of Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and as a former cabinet minister in a past Labour government. More recently, he campaigned for mayor of Auckland.

Our poll of registered Tāmaki Makaurau voters confirms the seat is definitely up for grabs and the result will have an important impact on the make-up of the new parliament.

