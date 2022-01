Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is still in jail today after a judge hearing a bail appeal for him reserved his judgment.

The Ngāti Maniopoto uri is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on a charge of breaching bail conditions by speaking at an anti-vaccine event in Christchurch.

He was not granted bail and was remanded to Mount Eden Prison where he has been for 10 days. RNZ reports he appealed the no-bail ruling, and the judge has reserved the decision.