Tāmaki truck driver who travelled to Palmerston North tests positive for Covid-19

A Tāmaki-based truck driver who travelled to Palmerston North for work has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was detected in a routine test done in Auckland yesterday, the positive result coming back earlier today.

The person is currently isolating at a facility in Palmerston North.

Essential workers who are permitted to cross Auckland’s boundaries are not required to self-isolate after a test because they undergo regular testing.

They previously returned a negative test result on September 24. Their infectious period is believed to be from September 28.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has interviewed the person and genome sequencing is underway.

Two household contacts have been identified and are self-isolating.

The Ministry of Health says the hours worked by the driver means their contact with others is limited.

A small number of exposure events are in the process of being worked through by public health staff.

The Ministry says it expects to release a locations of interest list later this evening.