Tāmaki Vaccination Centre Opens

The Ngāti Whātua-led Tāmaki Vaccination Centre joins 11 other dedicated vaccination centres to ensure access for all Aucklanders.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei established the centre as part of its commitment to its people and delivery of the vaccination programme.

Te Ara Gillman of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei says 40 staff work at the Tāmaki Vaccination Centre, the majority of whom are hapū members working within the public health sector. The hapū also worked with Auckland DHB to secure a large venue close to Ōrākei whānau.

"We plan to have the vaccination centre upstairs, but downstairs we plan on bringing in health services, social and community services to support our whānau."

Tama Davis, a member of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust and Auckland DHB says a vaccinated population is key to Tāmaki Makaurau continuing to grow and prosper over the next few years and beyond.

To date, 42,551 people in Auckland have been fully immunised against Covid-19.